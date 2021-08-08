Menu

Manchester City star slammed for “getting bored” in Community Shield defeat

Roy Keane has absolutely torn into Manchester City defender Nathan Ake for his sloppy play in the Community Shield yesterday.

Ake was far from at his best for City as his error led to an opportunity for Leicester City, which then resulted in him conceding a penalty, from which Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winner.

Keane took aim at Ake afterwards, saying that it looked like the Netherlands international sometimes seems to get “bored” during matches.

“It’s a definite penalty. Ake is another one of these defenders who gets bored,” Keane said.

“He just switches off for a split second. Credit to Iheanacho, we talk about strikers putting the ball in the net but closing people down, winning the penalty. The keeper got his hand to it but just too much power.

Pep Guardiola praises Jack Grealish following Manchester City debut

“I look at Ake today, these are important opportunities for these players.

“You know the manager is doubting you and it just confirms to Pep today that this guy is probably a bit short for us.

“When you make mistakes like that it just confirms what the manager is thinking of you.”

