Chelsea handed boost after Lautaro Martinez transfer decision amid Tottenham & Arsenal links

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku as it looks like Lautaro Martinez does not want to leave Inter Milan.

This makes a decision that bit easier for Inter, who need to sell players this summer due to financial issues, with Lukaku now the most likely to head out of the San Siro.

The prolific Belgium international has been strongly linked with Chelsea, and it should now be fairly straightforward for the Blues to get him in as Martinez isn’t looking likely to be moving this summer.

Tottenham and Arsenal have been keen to sign Martinez, but CaughtOffside understands, but the player himself is in no hurry to leave his current club…

Martinez would be a fine signing for Spurs and Arsenal, though it makes sense that he perhaps prefers to stay at Inter, who won Serie A last season.

The Italian giants may have financial issues, but they’ll be playing in the Champions League next season and could challenge for major honours, which doesn’t seem as likely at either north London club right now.