Menu

Lionel Messi breaks down in tears during Barcelona farewell press conference

Posted by

Lionel Messi could not hold back the tears in his Barcelona farewell press conference this morning.

The Argentine has been with Barcelona for his entire career so far, but his contract has now come to an end and he’s expected to complete a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi did not directly address where he’ll be going next, but he did admit PSG were one of many teams to have contacted him when it emerged that he would not be signing a new deal with Barca.

Mostly, however, Messi had plenty of emotional words about his career with the Catalan giants as he broke down crying as he received a standing ovation from his team-mates, as well as his family in the audience…

More Stories / Latest News
Mino Raiola offers highly-rated centre-back to Leicester City
Chelsea handed boost after Lautaro Martinez transfer decision amid Tottenham & Arsenal links
Arsenal pushing hard to seal transfer of Chelsea star

Messi is Barcelona’s all-time record goal-scorer and one of the greatest footballers in the history of the game, and will surely be close to impossible to replace.

Barcelona have not been particularly well-run in recent times and fans will surely be furious that they have been unable to keep this iconic player.

More Stories Lionel Messi

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Taking new challenges always make the difference. Go ahead, show the world you can Leo: we are always there to support you and your incredible abilities.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.