Lionel Messi confirms PSG transfer is “a possibility” as he says goodbye to Barcelona

Lionel Messi has confirmed that a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer is a possibility as he says his goodbyes to Barcelona at a special press conference today.

The Argentina international has had a legendary career at the Nou Camp, establishing himself as perhaps the greatest footballer of all time, and certainly the number one in Barca’s history.

However, Barcelona were unable to tie Messi down to a new contract, leading to his emotional farewell today, with the player discussing his future.

It is not entirely clear where Messi will end up next, but the 34-year-old was asked specifically about possibly joining PSG, and he admitted they’re an option for him…

Leo Messi confirmes: “Paris Saint-Germain is a possibility, yes. At the moment nothing is confirmed, I received lot of calls after Barcelona statement. We’re talking about it”. ??? #PSG #Messi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2021

WATCH: Messi press conference live stream

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet above, Messi says he’s received a lot of offers after it was confirmed that he’d be leaving Barcelona.

It will certainly be surreal seeing Messi in any shirt other than Barcelona’s, but that’s something we all have to get used to now after the surprise developments this summer.