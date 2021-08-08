The Lionel Messi to PSG transfer looks like it’s basically a done deal as speculation grows that the final process of completing the move looks imminent.

Messi is now a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired, and it looks like it won’t be long before he makes his next move.

According to French journalist Julien Laurens of ESPN, Messi’s move to PSG is “done”, with the Argentina international set for a medical with the Ligue 1 giants tonight or tomorrow morning in the French capital.

See below for details on this huge saga as it looks increasingly like we can expect Messi to PSG to become official pretty soon…

Messi to PSG is done! Medical tonight or tomorrow morning in Paris. Then he will sign his contract. This is incredible. @ESPNFC — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) August 8, 2021

The 34-year-old had previously spent his entire career at the Nou Camp, and it will be surreal to see him representing any other team.

Still, it also makes sense that few other clubs could realistically afford Messi, while he’ll no doubt also be tempted to link up with old team-mate Neymar again at the Parc des Princes.