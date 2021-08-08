(Photos) – Camp Nou graffiti appears branding Lionel Messi a ‘traitor’ ahead of legend’s exit press conference

Barcelona have been forced to act quickly after graffiti appeared on a Camp Nou wall branding Lionel Messi a ‘traitor’ as the all-time great has been forced to leave the club.

Sky Sports report Gary Cotterill and Catalan journalist Pau Ramon Montane have shared images of graffiti which reads ‘Messi Traidor’ – ‘traidor’ being Spanish for traitor.

Messi is leaving the club after La Liga regulations left Barcelona unable to sign the 34-year-old to new terms, despite the club and player both reaching an agreement over a new contract.

The unstoppable forward now seems set to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free, but that deal still needs to be officially worked out and it won’t happen until after Messi’s press conference at the Camp Nou today.

One of the images from Cotterill shows a Barcelona staff member painting over the graffiti, it’s hardly what the club will have wanted Messi to be welcomed with on his final day with them.

Aquesta pintada incomprensible ha aparegut al Camp Nou aquest matí. Messi, el millor jugador de la història del Barça, no és cap traïdor, només uns sucnormals ho poden pensar. Figo va trair el Barça o Laudrup o Neymar, per culpa dels presidents. Ara és el club qui ha decidit. pic.twitter.com/54W4E7AbF3 — Pau Ramon Montané (@pau_ramon) August 8, 2021

It’s extremely unfair to see Messi labelled a ‘traitor’ as the circumstances surrounding his exit are out of his control, it’s not like last summer when the Argentine asked to leave Barcelona.

‘Traitor’ couldn’t be a worse word to describe someone who has made 778 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 672 times and chipping in with 305 assists as Messi has shattered records and won it all with Barcelona.