Mino Raiola offers highly-rated centre-back to Leicester City

According to recent reports, super-agent Mino Raiola has offered Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij to Leicester City following the recent long-term injury to Wesley Fofana.

That’s according to a recent report from Sunday Express, who claims Raiola is keen to see his talented client move to this season’s Community Shield winners.

De Vrij, 29, moved to Inter Milan from Lazio on a free transfer in 2018.

Since then, the 29-year-old has gone on to feature in 124 matches, in all competitions, even scoring seven goals, along the way.

However, with Inter Milan seemingly in financial crisis following the recent reports that strikers Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez are on the verge of completing big-money moves to Chelsea and Spurs, respectively, de Vriji could become the latest big name to make the switch to the English Premier League.

The outlet’s report notes that both clubs are in talks, but during the initial stages, there appears to be a slight difference in the player’s value.