Newcastle United have reportedly opened talks over a possible transfer deal for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

The Magpies are showing that they mean business this summer with a permanent move for Arsenal’s Joe Willock looking imminent after his superb loan spell at St James’ Park last season.

And now it looks like Phillips could be on his way from Liverpool, with The Athletic claiming that an initial approach has been made by Newcastle.

Phillips had a decent spell in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI last season due to an injury crisis in defence for the Reds, and the 24-year-old didn’t let anyone down in his run in the team.

Still, with Virgil van Dijk now back from injury, plus the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig this summer, it seems unlikely that Phillips will keep his place.

This could see Liverpool offload the former Bolton youngster, and Newcastle would do well to snap him up.

NUFC could do with strengthening at the back, and Phillips has shown he can be a solid and reliable performer in the Premier League.