Menu

Newcastle open talks over signing Liverpool star in shock transfer

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have reportedly opened talks over a possible transfer deal for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

The Magpies are showing that they mean business this summer with a permanent move for Arsenal’s Joe Willock looking imminent after his superb loan spell at St James’ Park last season.

And now it looks like Phillips could be on his way from Liverpool, with The Athletic claiming that an initial approach has been made by Newcastle.

Phillips had a decent spell in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI last season due to an injury crisis in defence for the Reds, and the 24-year-old didn’t let anyone down in his run in the team.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United will allow £200,000-a-week star to join Inter Milan if loan deal includes obligation to buy
Manchester City star slammed for “getting bored” in Community Shield defeat
Chelsea sources respond after PSG become anxious over Blues hijacking Lionel Messi transfer bid

MORE: Willock spotted on his way to complete Newcastle transfer

Still, with Virgil van Dijk now back from injury, plus the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig this summer, it seems unlikely that Phillips will keep his place.

This could see Liverpool offload the former Bolton youngster, and Newcastle would do well to snap him up.

NUFC could do with strengthening at the back, and Phillips has shown he can be a solid and reliable performer in the Premier League.

More Stories Nat Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.