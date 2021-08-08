Newcastle United fan-favourite sends fans passionate message following confirmation he’s staying

Newcastle United attacker Allan Saint-Maximin has sent fans an excellent message following manager Steve Bruce’s recent confirmation that he will ‘100% be staying’ with the club for next season.

After missing a handful of the Toon’s recent pre-season friendlies, question marks were raised over the attacker’s future, despite reports stating he was missing through illness.

However, after returning back to action to help his side thump Norwich City 3-0 in their latest friendly, Saint-Maximin saw Bruce confirm his French attacker will not be leaving the club.

Following on from his manager’s comments, the player himself took to social media to issue fans with a passionate statement, declaring his appreciation for those who support him.