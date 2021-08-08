Newcastle United looks at South American market for potential addition at midfield

Newcastle United could be examining the South American transfer market to make an addition to its midfield.

According to Globo Esporte, Corinthians received a survey from Newcastle for defensive midfielder Éderson, who’s on loan to Fortaleza.

The Brazilian club says it still awaits the official proposal if the Premier League side wants to conduct business for the 22-year-old, who’s under contract with Corinthians until January 31, 2025.

The transfer window in England closes on August 31, so there is plenty of time for an eventual negotiation. The report doesn’t include what Corinthians would want for the player but does reveal that the club wants to make R$90-million (around €15-million) in sales this season.

Fortaleza says it is unaware of the interest from Newcastle and has not received any contact from Corinthians or any other club about Éderson. The Brazilian side would like to keep the player beyond the end of the loan date (December 31).

Éderson has made 80 appearances in the Brasileirão, where he’s scored seven goals and registered three assists.