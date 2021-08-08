The Polish FA have announced this afternoon that West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has retired from international duty after winning 56 caps for his country.

Fabianski debuted for the Eagles in March of 2016 and has now called time on a 15-year career with the national team. The 36-year-old was with Poland for this summer’s Euros but didn’t feature.

Poland wrote ‘Lukasz Fabianski ends his representative career’, followed by a crying emoji and ‘Fabian, thank you for everything, those were beautiful years in white and red colours!’

Fabianski returned for pre-season about three weeks ago and has started the Hammers’ last three warm-up clashes, being rotated out twice for Darren Randolph and Alphonse Areola respectively.

Fabianski largely played understudy to former Arsenal teammate Wojciech Szczesny in recent years and will now be solely focusing on club football as he approaches the end of a solid career.

Pre-season suggests that David Moyes will stick with Fabianski as the starter between the sticks, which is deserved after fine performances for the Hammers.

The east London outfit have strengthened in the goalkeeping department for next season by signing Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.