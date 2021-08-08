Photo: Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar expresses happiness for Dani Alves winning gold media with Brazil

Brazil defended its gold medal that the national team won in 2016 at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. With a new group of players, the Seleção headed to Tokyo, and they came away with gold following their 2-1 victory over Spain.

One player that showed support to the group in Tokyo was Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. On his Instagram story, the 29-year-old, who was part of the squad that won the gold medal in 2016, expressed his joy for the Brazilian national team, especially former teammate Dani Alves.

“If there’s a guy who deserved this gold, is this one? Let’s go Dani Alves,” Neymar wrote.