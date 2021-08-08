PSG fans flock to Paris airport to greet Lionel Messi… who isn’t due in until tomorrow morning

PSG fans are reportedly waiting at an airport in Paris in hope of catching a glimpse of Lionel Messi tonight… but there’s a pretty big problem with that.

You can understand the clamour over what will be the most significant signing PSG have ever made or will ever make, and that’s as a club which has housed the likes of Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neymar.

The fans in Paris are going to be eagerly awaiting official confirmation that Messi will be wearing their colours, which will arrive once the Argentine has flown into France and signed along the dotted line.

Someone really ought to have informed the supporters, though, that Messi will not be flying into Paris until tomorrow. There’s no need to wait outside the airports tonight…

A crowd of PSG supporters are at Paris’ Le Bourget airport awaiting Lionel Messi’s arrival – however, no private flight is expected from Barcelona this evening. (Le Parisien) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 8, 2021

The weather in Paris is pretty overcast and rainy for this time of year. If they’re going to be camping out at Le Bourget until Messi steps onto the tarmac, we hope they’ve brought a coat…