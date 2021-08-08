Menu

PSG fans flock to Paris airport to greet Lionel Messi… who isn’t due in until tomorrow morning

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

PSG fans are reportedly waiting at an airport in Paris in hope of catching a glimpse of Lionel Messi tonight… but there’s a pretty big problem with that.

You can understand the clamour over what will be the most significant signing PSG have ever made or will ever make, and that’s as a club which has housed the likes of Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neymar.

The fans in Paris are going to be eagerly awaiting official confirmation that Messi will be wearing their colours, which will arrive once the Argentine has flown into France and signed along the dotted line.

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to sign for PSG

MORE: Lionel Messi to PSG transfer “done” as medical scheduled for tonight or tomorrow morning – journalist

More Stories / Latest News
Transfer merry-go-round spurred by Lukaku sees Chelsea forward emerge as a target for Roma
Romelu Lukaku set to surpass Neymar as the most expensive footballer of all-time
Chelsea youngster in ‘advanced talks’ over joining Premier League outfit on loan for the season

Someone really ought to have informed the supporters, though, that Messi will not be flying into Paris until tomorrow. There’s no need to wait outside the airports tonight…

The weather in Paris is pretty overcast and rainy for this time of year. If they’re going to be camping out at Le Bourget until Messi steps onto the tarmac, we hope they’ve brought a coat…

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.