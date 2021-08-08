Pundit expects Man United to struggle next season for one key reason

Former Liverpool player turned pundit Graeme Souness has criticised Manchester United’s transfer activity despite the Red Devils’ capturing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be heading into the new 2021-22 season hopeful of lifting his first piece of major silverware as Manchester United manager.

However, following what has been a truly strange transfer window as well as a disruptive pre-season, despite a ball not being kicked for another week – all bets are already off.

Writing in his column for The Sunday Times, Souness believes that although the Red Devils have done some decent business, failure to sign a new 30-goal-a-season striker will see them struggle against their rivals.

“If Manchester United have finished their transfer business with the signings of Jadon Sancho for £73 million from Borussia Dortmund and Raphaël Varane for an initial £34 million from Real Madrid, then that is not enough investment for them to win the trophies this season that a club of their magnitude should be aiming for: the Premier League and Champions League,” Souness said.

“The signing required to catapult them into title-winning contention with Manchester City and Chelsea is a striker who guarantees 30 goals a season.

“There are few of them around and you will pay a premium if you are a Premier League club and another premium on top of that if you are one of the big boys.”

While United are now preparing to face Leeds United next week in what will be their first Premier League match of the season, when it comes to signings – no more are expected at Old Trafford unless the club can successfully offload some talent first.

Meanwhile, virtually every top-six rival of the Red Devils is continuing to add firepower to their ranks, most notably Manchester City signing Jack Grealish, Chelsea on the verge of landing Romelu Lukaku and Spurs recently agreeing a fee for Lauturo Martinez.

Will Manchester United make a fourth summer signing? – Let us know what you think in the comments.