Real Madrid plan to trump PSG by building a superstar attack of their own… with Kylian Mbappe AND Erling Haaland wanted

Step aside, Paris Saint-Germain… Real Madrid too have plans to form a superstar strike force, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland on Florentino Perez’s wish-list.

Lionel Messi to PSG now appears to be only a matter of completing the formalities, with the Barcelona icon set to link up with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in attack.

Mauricio Pochettino is to be blessed with one of the greatest attacking trios club football has ever seen. Perhaps he’ll actually be able to deliver the Ligue 1 title this year…

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez absolutely IS the kind to be envious of teams put together by other clubs, with it coming as no surprise to hear that he’s planning on meddling with the good thing that PSG have going.

Reports in Spain suggest that Perez is not only planning on nabbing Mbappe from PSG, partially dismantling their fearsome attack, but he also wants to bring in Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland to Chelsea has been one of the stories which has dominated the 2021 summer window, but the move never materialised, with Lukaku to Chelsea set to go through instead.

The report suggests that Real Madrid now stand alone in the race to sign Haaland, and with his release clause set to kick in next summer, Los Blancos have a fighting chance of getting him.

Which forward line are YOU picking?

It’s a big ‘if’, but if Eden Hazard is able to get back to his best, with Real Madrid drafting in both Haaland and Mbappe, that’d be every bit as exciting to see as what PSG have on offer.

It’s an exciting time for football…