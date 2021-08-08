The transfer merry-go-round spurred on by Chelsea’s imminent move for Romelu Lukaku has now led to a new side emerging with an interest in Blues striker Tammy Abraham, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Di Marzio report that Edin Dzeko is set to accept an offer from Inter Milan to replace Lukaku, with the experienced Bosnian forward expected to pen a two-year contract worth €6m a year.

It’s suggested that all parties involved are now waiting for Roma to secure a replacement as Jose Mourinho searches for a physically strong striker to bring to fill Dzeko’s void in the Italian capital.

Di Marzio note that there are no longer talks for Mauro Icardi and Andrea Belotti with the former wishing to stay in Paris and the latter considered to cost too much and lacking the technical touch Roma want.

Abraham and Real Sociedad centre-forward Alexander Isak are much more appealing options to Roma, but if the Giallorossi want to swoop for the Chelsea man they’ll have to beat out Atalanta and Arsenal.

Atalanta have already planned a meeting in London with the west London outfit over Abraham, though their interest seems to be resting on whether Inter take Duvan Zapata from them, per Fabrizio Romano.

Abraham has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, being handed just seven appearances by the German, starting on just four of those occasions.

Despite that, the 6ft3 striker has ended his only two seasons as a member of the Chelsea first-team as the club’s top scorer across all competitions with 18 goal in 19/20 and 12 last season.

Abraham may not be deemed good enough to lead the line for a side like Chelsea, but Roma could be the perfect stature of team for the target-man to join.

Roma will struggle to find anyone who can instantly produce what Dzeko did for them but Abraham is only 23 years old so he has time to develop further.

The Italians will find it difficult to storm straight back into the Champions League picture if Dzeko leaves, despite the appointment of Mourinho, still they’ll need to show much better progress this season.