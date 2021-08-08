Sergio Aguero and Jordi Alba were filmed arriving at the home of long-time teammate and friend Lionel Messi for a farewell dinner as the great bids farewell to Barcelona.

COPE reporter Victor Navarro captured the moment Aguero and Alba arrived, with the former joined by Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos and the latter arriving with his partner.

Messi has now left Barcelona as a free agent after the Catalan outfit were left unable to re-sign the 34-year-old to a new contract due to La Liga regulations.

Marca add that Aguero, Llanos and Alba were also joined by Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique, as well as their partners.

Twitch streamer @IbaiLlanos spotted going Lionel Messi’s house tonight alongside Aguero and Pique ? pic.twitter.com/nvWYm9ZRdJ — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 7, 2021

Aguero and Llanos have already shared snaps from Saturday night’s emotional farewell dinner:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio Leonel Agu?ero (@kunaguero)

hoy si nos hemos dado la mano pic.twitter.com/rDCzimBuCx — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) August 7, 2021

Messi appeared to be nearing a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, but the deal has hit a delay as the ace’s father and agent, Jorge, will be alongside Lionel at his press conference at the Camp Nou today – rather than in the French capital finalising a contract agreement, per Fabrizio Romano.