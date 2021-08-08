‘They know what words they were mouthing to me’ – Ian Wright on abuse himself and Roy Keane faced from some ‘disgraceful’ Leicester fans

Premier League legend Ian Wright has hit out at the ‘disgraceful behaviour’ from some Leicester fans as himself and Roy Keane were hit with abuse during the Community Shield tie vs Manchester City.

Whilst the Foxes were celebrating their brilliant victory, Wright branded some supporters of the clubs ‘complete mugs’ while still on air, per the MEN, and the video the legend uploaded explained why.

Wright shared that some of the east Midlands outfit’s supporters made some sick comments to Keane regarding the fact he’s ‘Irish’ as the pair took on punditry duties for ITV.

The former Arsenal and England striker added that words were also mouthed to him, reiterating that ‘they know what words they were mouthing to me’ as he shared his frustrations on social media.

See More: Aston Villa preferred to sell Jack Grealish to Man United or Real Madrid over league competitiveness fears

“Let me just clear that up because obviously Leicester fans know how much respect I’ve got for them, their owners and constantly bigging up Leicester and what they do.”

“But I’ve got to say, where we were today doing the punditry from the gantry, some of them Leicester fans what they were doing…”

“Calling Roy ‘Irish C’, mouthing the words to me, they know what words they were mouthing to me.”

“You let yourselves down bro, big time. Really disappointed, really disappointed on the day what was a fantastic day for Leicester City fans.”

“Them fans, in front of those kids, throwing the stuff down what they were doing, mouthing and shouting what they were shouting, disgraceful behaviour man.”

“Leicester shouldn’t be acting like that, certain fans you don’t represent Leicester!”

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United will allow £200,000-a-week star to join Inter Milan if loan deal includes obligation to buy Manchester City star slammed for “getting bored” in Community Shield defeat Chelsea sources respond after PSG become anxious over Blues hijacking Lionel Messi transfer bid

Some Leicester fans have let their club down on a special day with their disgusting behaviour and we’d hope that the Foxes find a way to punish those who have brought their good name into disrepute.