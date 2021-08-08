Tottenham Hotspur agree huge fee for Inter Milan attacker also wanted by Gunners

According to recent reports, Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a transfer fee, believed to be in excess of £60m, for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

That’s according to a recent report from The Times, who claims the Argentine is set to become a new Tottenham Hotspur player, despite being wanted by rivals Arsenal.

Martinez, 23, joined Inter Milan in 2018 following a £22.5m move from South American side Racing Club.

Since his arrival at the San Siro, the talented striker has gone on to feature in 132 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 69 goals, along the way.

MORE: Lionel Messi to PSG transfer “done” as medical scheduled for tonight or tomorrow morning – journalist

However, despite still having two years left on his current contract, if recent reports are anything to go by, the 23-year-old is set to join Romelu Lukaku in the Premier League.

Tottenham agree fee for Inter striker Lautaro Martínez also wanted by Arsenal https://t.co/NYkni1m4ig — Gary Jacob (@garyjacob) August 8, 2021

It has been claimed the Nerazzurri has agreed to allow their star striker to join Daniel Levy’s side in a deal worth upwards of £60m.