Tottenham have reportedly lowered their demands for star player Harry Kane amid transfer rumours linking him strongly with Manchester City.

The England international is known to be a top target for City this summer after many world class performances down the years, but it remains to be seen if the Premier League champions can afford the deal.

Jack Grealish has already made the move to the Etihad Stadium for £100million this summer, and it’s previously been suggested that Kane could cost another £160m, or perhaps even more.

Now, however, the Daily Star claim that Spurs are ready to accept more like £120m for Kane, plus a further £20m in add-ons and bonuses.

It’s not a huge reduction, but it could make the difference for City as they look to avoid falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations.

One imagines Pep Guardiola will also be selling players this summer, with some doubts over the likes of Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte.

It would surely be worth axing one or two players if it could help bring in an elite goal-scorer like Kane, who looks the perfect long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.