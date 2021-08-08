Arsenal rival Manchester United for potential £34million transfer

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

The England international is now a target for the Gunners as they look for a replacement for Hector Bellerin, according to the Sun, who add that Man Utd have been unable to agree a deal with Atletico for the £34million-rated defender.

Trippier has shone in his time in La Liga, even picking up a league title with Atletico last season, and he also remains a key player for England, having excelled in Gareth Southgate’s squad as they made it to the final of Euro 2020 this summer.

It’s easy to see how Trippier could improve this Arsenal side with his attacking qualities from right-back, with Bellerin not at his best for some time now.

United would also surely benefit from bringing in Trippier, who could be a better option than Aaron Wan-Bissaka due to his quality of delivery from crosses.

It seems this won’t necessarily be an easy deal for either club to get done, however, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks to come.