Manchester United are prepared to send Anthony Martial out to Inter Milan on loan, as long as the deal includes the obligation for it to be made permanent, according to the Mirror.

The Mirror report that the Serie A champions have lined up Martial as a replacement for ex-Red Devil Romelu Lukaku, who will undergo a medical ahead of a €115m return to Chelsea today, per the Athletic.

Martial made his return from a knee injury in United’s final pre-season friendly against Everton, the forward played the first-half before being rotated out by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Mirror report that the Manchester outfit are ready to move on Martial if the ‘right deal’ can be arranged for the 25-year-old, as they look to recoup most of the £50m they paid Monaco for the ace.

It’s added that the Nerazzurri would be willing to cover the £200,000-a-week wages of Martial, a hefty figure that United seem open to offloading from their wage bill.

See More: Arsenal rival Manchester United for potential £34million transfer

More Stories / Latest News Manchester City star slammed for “getting bored” in Community Shield defeat Chelsea sources respond after PSG become anxious over Blues hijacking Lionel Messi transfer bid Pep Guardiola praises Jack Grealish following Manchester City debut

Martial was already enduring a difficult season before the knee injury stopped him from playing a role in the run-in and Europa League for the Red Devils, as well as ending his Euros hopes with France.

Martial was inconsistent last term as he chipped in with seven goals and nine assists, looking like a shell of the player who was brilliant in the 19/20 campaign.

The Mirror note that Everton have also been linked with an audacious loan swoop for the France international as they reiterate that Inter have tried to sign Martial before, back in 2019.

It’s hard to see how United will manage to get the best out of Martial this season as he’ll have to battle Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood for the centre-forward spot this season, the latter possibly seeing more action as a striker now that Jadon Sancho is expected to start out wide.