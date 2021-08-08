Menu

Video: These Arsenal fans annoyed with what Spurs’ Dele Alli did to Nicolas Pepe as some supporters notice the team’s ‘proper leaders’

Some Arsenal supporters were left absolutely livid after Dele Alli avoided what they thought was a challenge worthy of an instant sending off in their pre-season friendly defeat to Spurs today.

In the 33rd minute of the tie, Ben White played the ball into Nicolas Pepe on the wing, the tricky attacker immediately laid it off to Alexandre Lacazette but also had Dele slid straight through him.

Lacazette initially reacted in an angry manner, which is what Arsenal fans wanted to see after a tough tackle in a warm-up tie, but the Frenchman ultimately let Dele be.

Some supporters did take notice of Kieran Tierney and Granit Xhaka sprinting straight over, which has reiterated the off-the-ball impact and leadership qualities of the pair.

Pictures from Arsenal Player.

Here is how some Gooners reacted to the moment, which also had them questioning the fire of their own players:

It was certainly the kind of rash challenge that you’d expect from an attacker like Dele, but it really didn’t like the kind of tackle that warrants a straight sending off – but some would say it’s totally unnecessary to go in like this during pre-season.

