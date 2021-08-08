Some Arsenal supporters were left absolutely livid after Dele Alli avoided what they thought was a challenge worthy of an instant sending off in their pre-season friendly defeat to Spurs today.

In the 33rd minute of the tie, Ben White played the ball into Nicolas Pepe on the wing, the tricky attacker immediately laid it off to Alexandre Lacazette but also had Dele slid straight through him.

Lacazette initially reacted in an angry manner, which is what Arsenal fans wanted to see after a tough tackle in a warm-up tie, but the Frenchman ultimately let Dele be.

Some supporters did take notice of Kieran Tierney and Granit Xhaka sprinting straight over, which has reiterated the off-the-ball impact and leadership qualities of the pair.

Dele Alli only receives a yellow card for this dangerous tackle on Nicolas Pepe. ? pic.twitter.com/LdbyIFRmw6 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 8, 2021

Pictures from Arsenal Player.

Here is how some Gooners reacted to the moment, which also had them questioning the fire of their own players:

If you notice, KT and Xhaka start sprinting as soon as the challenge is made. Proper leaders. — AfterParteyBegins (@alexis_goner) August 8, 2021

That is a late dangerous tackle — Irishshango (@Irishshango1) August 8, 2021

Should have been red — Antony Charles (@_antonycharles) August 8, 2021

This is why Arsenal needs a hard man to come in and lay the wood. Tackle like that, you send a message back — Neptune’s Trident (@OneDubsNation) August 8, 2021

exactly man they’ve just watched their team mate get snapped, tierney was in there tbf — Leon (@primeleonn) August 8, 2021

Typical challenge from a disgustingly dirty player. He’s always been like this — Mamba Mentality ? (@galloway_golf) August 8, 2021

KT sprinting across ?? — Alan ? (@afcallo) August 8, 2021

Friendly or not there’s just no need. — Ben? (@xFribbo) August 8, 2021

It was certainly the kind of rash challenge that you’d expect from an attacker like Dele, but it really didn’t like the kind of tackle that warrants a straight sending off – but some would say it’s totally unnecessary to go in like this during pre-season.