(Video) Dele misses glaring chance for Spurs vs. Arsenal during pre-season friendly

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Currently playing in a pre-season North London derby, fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are attempting to put the finishing touches on their preparations ahead of next season.

Despite both sides heading into half-time all square at 0-0, the game has not been without its chances.

The biggest chance of the friendly so far has fallen to Spurs midfielder Dele, who latched onto a loose ball before narrowly seeing his effort strike the post.

