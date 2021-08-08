(Video) Dele misses glaring chance for Spurs vs. Arsenal during pre-season friendly

Currently playing in a pre-season North London derby, fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are attempting to put the finishing touches on their preparations ahead of next season.

Despite both sides heading into half-time all square at 0-0, the game has not been without its chances.

MORE: Video: Bernd Leno produces stunning save from close-range Son Heung-min effort

The biggest chance of the friendly so far has fallen to Spurs midfielder Dele, who latched onto a loose ball before narrowly seeing his effort strike the post.

Pictures courtesy of Arsenal FC