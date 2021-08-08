Jose Mourinho trade-markedly found himself at the centre of a massive drama in a warm-up match for new team Roma against Real Betis last night.

The Spanish side made it a 3-1 lead in the 58th minute of the tie, despite it appearing that Alex Moreno handled the ball into the net, the goal stood, much to Mourinho’s dismay.

As Roma players like Lorenzo Pellegrini and Gianluca Mancini furiously protested the referee’s decision in the official’s face, leading to the former being sent off, Mourinho actually came onto the pitch.

The referee ran over and immediately dealt a red card to Mourinho. Roma went on to lose 5-2 and they picked up another two red cards with Mancini sent off in the 65th minute and Rick Karsdorp in the 78th.

It’s all kicked off at the Benito Villamarin! ? A bizarre goal for Betis ? Furious Roma complaints about it not being disallowed for hand ball ? Red cards for Lorenzo Pellegrini AND Jose Mourinho (who was on the pitch) ? pic.twitter.com/er5wnyzq7t — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) August 7, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports.

Mourinho really doesn’t hold back if he feels that his side are on the wrong end of a decision, the 58-year-old wasn’t even willing to take a backseat from confrontation during a friendly encounter.