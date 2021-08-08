Menu

Video: Jose Mourinho sent off for Roma in pre-season friendly after entering pitch against Real Betis

Jose Mourinho trade-markedly found himself at the centre of a massive drama in a warm-up match for new team Roma against Real Betis last night.

The Spanish side made it a 3-1 lead in the 58th minute of the tie, despite it appearing that Alex Moreno handled the ball into the net, the goal stood, much to Mourinho’s dismay.

As Roma players like Lorenzo Pellegrini and Gianluca Mancini furiously protested the referee’s decision in the official’s face, leading to the former being sent off, Mourinho actually came onto the pitch.

The referee ran over and immediately dealt a red card to Mourinho. Roma went on to lose 5-2 and they picked up another two red cards with Mancini sent off in the 65th minute and Rick Karsdorp in the 78th.

Pictures from Premier Sports.

Mourinho really doesn’t hold back if he feels that his side are on the wrong end of a decision, the 58-year-old wasn’t even willing to take a backseat from confrontation during a friendly encounter.

