(Video) Mikel Arteta and Spurs midfielder clash on touch line during pre-season friendly

During his side’s pre-season friendly against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been spotted clashing on the touchline with midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Following a sliding tackle, which came close to catching the Spanish manager, Hojberg appeared to advise the boss to edge back inside his technical area.

Clearly taking issue with the midfielder’s advice, Arteta was captured having a firm word with the Spurs man.

Pictures courtesy of Arsenal FC

