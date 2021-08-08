Menu

(Video) Son fires Spurs into pre-season lead vs. Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has opened the scoring during his side’s pre-season friendly against rivals Arsenal.

Despite currently being embroiled in a transfer war revolving around star man Harry Kane, new manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be pleased to see his side putting in a decent performance before the new 2021-22 season kicks off next weekend.

Looking to claim early bragging rights over the Gunners, Son, with the help of an assist from defender Japhet Tanganga, has fired Spurs into a 1-0 lead.

Pictures courtesy of Arsenal FC

