Video: Watch Lionel Messi’s farewell Barcelona press conference LIVE

Lionel Messi is currently bidding farewell to Barcelona in an emotional press conference at the Nou Camp.

You can watch the press conference live in the video below on YouTube, with Messi opening up on his situation and how his departure from Barca after so long has come about.

The Argentine superstar says he didn’t expect to be leaving and that he never truly imagined he would be saying goodbye to Barcelona.

This is clearly difficult for Messi, who has been with the Catalan giants for his entire career, and whose family have been settled in the city, where he won’t rule out returning in the future…

Messi also admits it’s difficult to have to say goodbye like this, without a proper farewell from the fans at the stadium.

The 34-year-old is now widely expected to seal a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain following talks between his representatives and the Ligue 1 giants.