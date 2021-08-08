Menu

Video: Watch Lionel Messi’s farewell Barcelona press conference LIVE

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Lionel Messi is currently bidding farewell to Barcelona in an emotional press conference at the Nou Camp.

You can watch the press conference live in the video below on YouTube, with Messi opening up on his situation and how his departure from Barca after so long has come about.

The Argentine superstar says he didn’t expect to be leaving and that he never truly imagined he would be saying goodbye to Barcelona.

This is clearly difficult for Messi, who has been with the Catalan giants for his entire career, and whose family have been settled in the city, where he won’t rule out returning in the future…

More Stories / Latest News
“He’s coming home” – Chelsea legend possibly confirms Romelu Lukaku transfer
Arsenal transfer news: £63m star eyed from rivals, battle with Spurs for striker, £34m Man Utd hijack
Erling Haaland celebrates with push-ups as he nets stunning hat-trick in first game of the season

Messi also admits it’s difficult to have to say goodbye like this, without a proper farewell from the fans at the stadium.

The 34-year-old is now widely expected to seal a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain following talks between his representatives and the Ligue 1 giants.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.