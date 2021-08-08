West Ham close to signing Villarreal full-back

According to recent reports, West Ham United are close to signing Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan.

That’s according to a recent claim circulating in Italy, which suggest the young South American could be on his way to team up with David Moyes’ Hammers.

BREAKING: Villarreal left back Pervis Estupinan is very close to joining West Ham after negotiations with Napoli broke down.@calcionapoli24 pic.twitter.com/yc4IKBB88G — Louis (West Ham Central) (@central_louis) August 7, 2021

Estupinan, 23, is one of many full-backs at Villarreal’s disposal and CaughtOffside reported earlier this year that the club is open to offloading at least one.

If recent reports are anything to go by – Estupinan could be the one the Spanish side choose to offload in order to free up, not only some funds but also a place among their talented squad.

Estupinan, 23, has featured in 33 matches, in all competitions, since making a £14.7m move from Watford 18-months ago.