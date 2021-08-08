Menu

West Ham close to signing Villarreal full-back

West Ham FC
According to recent reports, West Ham United are close to signing Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan.

That’s according to a recent claim circulating in Italy, which suggest the young South American could be on his way to team up with David Moyes’ Hammers.

Estupinan, 23, is one of many full-backs at Villarreal’s disposal and CaughtOffside reported earlier this year that the club is open to offloading at least one.

If recent reports are anything to go by – Estupinan could be the one the Spanish side choose to offload in order to free up, not only some funds but also a place among their talented squad.

Estupinan, 23, has featured in 33 matches, in all competitions, since making a £14.7m move from Watford 18-months ago.

