West Ham United have found themselves in a tricky spot as they negotiate the signing of Nikola Milenkovic as they’re struggling to meet the personal demands of the centre-back, according to 90min.

90min report that David Moyes’ side are finding talks with the Fiorentina’s star’s representatives to be tricky due to the 23-year-old’s wage demands the third party fees that would come with the deal.

90min add that the Hammers are willing to pay that price-tag to land the impressive Serie A stalwart and that they remain confident on reaching an agreement.

Fans will be itching for the side to act as quickly as possible though, they’ll be devastated if they miss out on a potential bargain transfer.

90min report that Valencia ace Mouctar Diakhaby, 24-year-old Duje Caleta-Car, Burnley star James Tarkowski and forgotten Manchester United man Phil Jones are all alternative options.

Milenkovic has been with Fiorentina since the summer of 2017, when he arrived from Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade.

The 6ft5 centre-back has established himself in the Italian top-flight ever since, even showing surprise versatility as his lanky self mostly played at right-back in his first two seasons at the club.

Milenkovic has scored 11 times in his 133 outings for Fiorentina, making him a useful goal threat were he to join West Ham, a like-for-like quality that they’ll need if the ace was to start ahed of Craig Dawson.

With 90min noting that a move for Kurt Zouma fell through due to the Chelsea star being unable to agree personal terms, the east London outfit’s hierarchy shouldn’t be risking the same mistake.

Moyes is in need of bolstering in the heart of the defence this summer, not just because the side will be playing in the Europa League, but also the exit of Fabian Balbuena and Winston Reid being out of favour.

The Hammers’ hierarchy may want to reconsider their reluctance to push forward and meet Milenkovic’s demands given his quality, as shown by the apparent interest from top clubs like Man United in the past.