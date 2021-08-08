West Ham United open talks with Liverpool over bargain deal for Champions League winner

According to recent reports, David Moyes’ West Ham United have opened talks with Liverpool over the possible signing of striker Divock Origi.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Belgian striker is wanted by the Hammers, presumably as the long-term replacement for Sebastien Haller, who joined Ajax last season.

Origi, 26, has been with Liverpool since 2014 when he signed from French side Lille in a deal worth £11.3m.

Since arriving at Anfield, the 26-year-old striker has gone on to feature in 157 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 49 goals, along the way.

Arguably though, throughout his seven-year-long stay in Merseyside, Origi will be best remembered for his semi-final goalscoring heroics against Barcelona in the 2018-19 Champions League semi-final.

MORE: Pundit urges Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard to ‘walk away’ from the club and join West Ham

It has been noted that although West Ham United and Liverpool are only in the early talks, the Hammers are eyeing a cut-price deal, understood to be within the region of just £15m.

It is expected that Liverpool will push back and ask for closer to £20m, however, with just 12-months left on his contract, all the power lays with the buying club, as well as the player.