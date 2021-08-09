Arsenal are reportedly in very advanced talks over a transfer deal for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The England international has been strongly linked with a host of top clubs this summer after falling out of favour since Thomas Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal and West Ham have been mentioned as possible suitors for Abraham, as well as foreign clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta.

It seems, however, that Abraham would prefer to stay in the Premier League, and this looks to have put Arsenal in pole position to land the 23-year-old after advanced negotiations, according to journalist Nicolo Schira…

Arsenal could do with strengthening up front after a dip in form from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season, though they arguably need a better playmaker more than they need another goal-scorer.

A log-term replacement for Mesut Ozil could be the key to getting the best out of Aubameyang, and may render signing Abraham unnecessary.

Still, the Blues ace is a clinical finisher on his day and could have a bright future ahead of him if he can play regularly under a manager who believes in him.