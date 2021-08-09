AC Milan has eyes on River Plate starlet

AC Milan has been interested in improving its attack this summer, and have had their eyes on the South American transfer market. The Serie A side was in on 19-year-old Kaio Jorge before Juventus FC scooped the player up.

Now the Italian club is looking at another young South American attacker, although this time they’re searching in Argentina. According to Calciomercato, Milan is expressing interest in River Plate forward Julián Álvarez.

The 21-year-old has made 76 appearances for the Argentine club, where he has scored 17 goals and 17 assists, which earned him a spot on the Argentina Copa America squad.

Now it seems as though a move to Europe is in the cards, and Milan wants to make sure they’re the club that lands the player. The report further details that Milan has not opened a negotiation with River Plate but is kept informed through the player’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo.

Alvarez has a €25-million release clause with his contract expiring in December 2022. Furthermore, several Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, are eyeing the young River Plate forward.