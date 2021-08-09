Agreement reached: Roma in a position to sign Chelsea star if he says yes after fee agreed

The long-running transfer saga with Romelu Lukaku appears to be coming to an end, but that will also mean that Tammy Abraham will need to leave if he wants to play regular football next season.

He truly broke through at Stamford Bridge in the 2019/20 season where he managed to score 15 Premier League goals, but he took a step back last season with only six in twenty-two games and he’s moved down the pecking order.

At his best he has the physicality and work rate to be a handful for defences, while his finishing ability is also excellent when he’s feeling confident so he may be the kind of striker who needs to start every week to thrive.

The latest report from Italy has now indicated that he has the chance to move to Roma after the two sides agreed terms on a deal.

That transfer would see Chelsea receive a total of €45m spread out over a few years so that’s a good amount for Abraham, but it’s not clear if he wants to make that move and that’s the main stumbling block just now.

It’s thought that Arsenal are also interested and that may be the preferable option, but it makes more sense for Chelsea to move him abroad so it will be interesting to see how this turns out.