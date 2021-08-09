Sergio Aguero injury means he won’t make Barcelona debut until NOVEMBER

Barcelona have been rocked by a major Sergio Aguero injury blow today as it’s being reported that the Argentine faces ten weeks on the sidelines.

The former Manchester City man only joined Barcelona this summer, but will now have to wait until November to make his debut for the Catalan giants.

Aguero struggled with his fitness towards the end of his time with Man City, and it seems the 33-year-old is now showing his age as he no longer looks to be capable of keeping fit as often as he did in the past.

Barca fans will hope Aguero can put these struggles behind him, but it’s undoubtedly a big worry for them that he’s already suffered such a serious problem.

The injury is thought to be to his right thigh, while he had some major problems with knee and hamstring injuries towards the end of his Etihad Stadium career.

Barcelona could really have done with some good news after the emotional departure of club legend Lionel Messi, who is now expected to move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Aguero has been joined by Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia in moving to Barcelona on a free this summer.