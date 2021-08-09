Menu

Newcastle United set for Adam Armstrong cash windfall as transfer agreed

Newcastle United are reportedly set to receive a major cash windfall from the imminent transfer deal taking Adam Armstrong to Southampton.

The 24-year-old looks to be closing in on a move from Blackburn Rovers to Southampton, with a deal more or less agreed as the Saints swoop for a replacement for Danny Ings after his departure to Aston Villa.

Armstrong has shone in the Championship since leaving Newcastle earlier in his career, and he’ll now get the chance to show what he can do in the Premier League again.

Still, Newcastle should benefit from this move as well as they’ll receive a chunk of Armstrong’s transfer fee.

Southampton are set to pay £15million to Blackburn for Armstrong, and of that, £6m will go to Newcastle.

That could be useful for Steve Bruce as he puts the finishing touches on his squad in the final weeks of the transfer window.

