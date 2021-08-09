“A mix of Partey and Pogba” – Arsenal fans absolutely raving about summer signing Lokonga

Arsenal fans are clearly excited by new signing Albert Sambi Lokonga after watching his performance in yesterday’s friendly defeat against Tottenham.

The 21-year-old joined the Gunners from Anderlecht in this summer’s transfer window, and it already looks like the north London giants have discovered a real gem.

Lokonga has shown great defensive qualities in midfield, but also looks to have a bit of spark to his game with a fine range of passing and some good ability on the ball.

It’s fair to say Arsenal fans seem really excited by his potential now, with some even taking to Twitter to declare that he’s better than Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

Here’s a look at some of the reaction to Lokonga’s latest performance…

Excited about the potential of Sambi Lokonga. Very comfortable on the ball. He is a mix of Partey and Pogba. pic.twitter.com/w4G7tikBm4 — ARSENAL (@tomgunner14) August 8, 2021

Don’t want to sound dramatic. But Lokonga is better Pogba. — the dawn is coming (@hayiSinelizwi) August 8, 2021

Don’t want to sound dramatic. But Lokonga is levels above Pogba. — Jacob Hollingsworth (@Hollingsworth_J) August 8, 2021

Unpopular opinion: Lokonga is better than Pogba — nathan??????? (@afcnathaniel) August 8, 2021

Lokonga is a baller ????? — Anders??????? (@Andersj822010) August 8, 2021

MORE: Arsenal offered signing of experienced Brazilian

Arsenal have long been known for identifying the best young players from across the globe, and it would be good if Mikel Arteta kept up that tradition.

Lokonga has certainly shown real promise, though it’s surely too early for Gooners to be over-hyping him this much before competitive games have even started.