Menu

Arsenal still ‘keeping an eye on’ La Liga star and readying bid despite reported James Maddison interest

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Things are beginning to hot up in the transfer market, with Arsenal continuing to do business and keeping track of one La Liga star’s movements despite their reported interest in Leicester City’s James Maddison.

Mikel Arteta will understand that he has little margin for error this season, after the Gunners 2020/21 campaign fell well short of expectations.

One ray of hope in the second half of that campaign came in the form of Real Madrid loanee, Martin Odegaard, and it’s entirely possible that he could end up back in north London for the start of the new season if Real Madrid play ball.

MORE: Klopp’s cryptic transfer update

According to a tweet from respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the Norwegian has always been one of Arsenal’s main targets.

The stumbling block is whether the player himself wants to leave Los Blancos and move back to the Premier League, and then if Real will allow him to do so.

More Stories / Latest News
James Maddison Arsenal transfer talks looking increasingly positive after major development
Photo: Barcelona record scorer springs a surprise by signing for Vissel Kobe
Former Liverpool ace aims swipe at Reds following transfer away

Quite what that would mean for Arsenal’s Maddison pursuit and Emile Smith Rowe’s place in the side is anyone’s guess.

More Stories James Maddison Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.