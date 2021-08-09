Things are beginning to hot up in the transfer market, with Arsenal continuing to do business and keeping track of one La Liga star’s movements despite their reported interest in Leicester City’s James Maddison.

Mikel Arteta will understand that he has little margin for error this season, after the Gunners 2020/21 campaign fell well short of expectations.

One ray of hope in the second half of that campaign came in the form of Real Madrid loanee, Martin Odegaard, and it’s entirely possible that he could end up back in north London for the start of the new season if Real Madrid play ball.

MORE: Klopp’s cryptic transfer update

According to a tweet from respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the Norwegian has always been one of Arsenal’s main targets.

Arsenal are still keeping an eye on Martin Ødegaard. He’s always been the main target as number 10 – if he decides to leave Real and Real decides to sell him, Arsenal will bid for Ødegaard. ??? #AFC Arsenal would be ready to try also for a permanent move… but it’s up to Real. https://t.co/oJ8lAKBZ5u — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2021

The stumbling block is whether the player himself wants to leave Los Blancos and move back to the Premier League, and then if Real will allow him to do so.

More Stories / Latest News James Maddison Arsenal transfer talks looking increasingly positive after major development Photo: Barcelona record scorer springs a surprise by signing for Vissel Kobe Former Liverpool ace aims swipe at Reds following transfer away

Quite what that would mean for Arsenal’s Maddison pursuit and Emile Smith Rowe’s place in the side is anyone’s guess.