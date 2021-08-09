Arsenal are said to be set to turn their attention to Manchester United star Jesse Lingard amid failed attempts to sign James Maddison.
The Gunners have not been able to achieve a breakthrough in their bid to land Maddison, with football.london reporting negotiations have been ‘very slow’.
Leicester are said to value their star midfielder at around £60million, and that’s not a valuation Arsenal are will to meet having already splashed £50million on Ben White this summer.
And as a result, the Metro claim the Gunners are set to move on, with attention turning to Lingard.
The Manchester United midfielder was excellent during a loan spell with West Ham last season, scoring nine and assisting five in 16 appearances.
West Ham are said to have attempted to sign Lingard permanently this summer, but they have all-but given up hope with the midfielder set to get a fresh start at Old Trafford.
Though, with just one year remaining on his deal, and following the signing of Jadon Sancho, Lingard could still opt to move on if he doesn’t believe he will get sufficient opportunities.
Arsenal could take advantage of that as they look to end their long search for a creative midfielder this summer.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Why search when WE have Willock? Because we have a coach and Edu who have no clue, sell Willock IS huge mistake.
Sign Partey to finally allow Ozil to play his game with his back covered allowing him to focus on assist & score goals, but we bench & kick him out of the team!
Turn a golden boot to a Ghost. This IS a catastrophy as pré Season shows but we not on a New duo, giving money to Arteta Edu…
Edu must be sacked in order to replace his twin Arteta. Both out urgently!
It will take fans to boycott games and Scream Art’Edu out in order to clean this mess they make of Arsenal.
Gave captaincy to Auba in order to put him in a spot where he must extend as a squad leader!!!
Number 10 shirt to Rowe in order to get him to extend, think he is important for the club.
Now chasing a creative & attacking midfield to replace Ceballos & Odengaar.
That IS unreal stuff as selling Willock who scores in 7 last games, best EPL player last 2 month last Season!
What a thunder he scored against Chelsea just few minutes on pitch!
This IS & will be the biggest ever blow on a youth we let go ever!
We look for players we already have, took injuries & Covid to play Rowe as last option!
Nelson got his lesson After brought back from a short spell in Germany, tagged as next Sancho!…Sign Pepe, to bench him, then Willian to end UP back with U23.
Two season waisted, same for Niles, Nkethia, Martinelli, now Balogun’s turn. Trick him thinking he’s now in first squad, but will bé bench ans back to U23, then go on loan as everyone will and should.
They all need to play regular football, not waist years after such an education…
Xhaka should have been sold as Auba and Laca while value high, and let young lads step up.
But hey, Art’Edu duo IS in full control and effect, no choice but cope with it…
I enjoy see our young lads in action, Nelson on his way to Palace, Willock to Magpies, Nketiah may sign for Palace on permanent, with a buy back hopefully.