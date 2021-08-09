Arsenal are said to be set to turn their attention to Manchester United star Jesse Lingard amid failed attempts to sign James Maddison.

The Gunners have not been able to achieve a breakthrough in their bid to land Maddison, with football.london reporting negotiations have been ‘very slow’.

Leicester are said to value their star midfielder at around £60million, and that’s not a valuation Arsenal are will to meet having already splashed £50million on Ben White this summer.

And as a result, the Metro claim the Gunners are set to move on, with attention turning to Lingard.

The Manchester United midfielder was excellent during a loan spell with West Ham last season, scoring nine and assisting five in 16 appearances.

West Ham are said to have attempted to sign Lingard permanently this summer, but they have all-but given up hope with the midfielder set to get a fresh start at Old Trafford.

Though, with just one year remaining on his deal, and following the signing of Jadon Sancho, Lingard could still opt to move on if he doesn’t believe he will get sufficient opportunities.

Arsenal could take advantage of that as they look to end their long search for a creative midfielder this summer.