Arsenal are now seen as one of two realistic transfer options for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham after the potential of a switch to Atalanta disappeared, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Di Marzio write that negotiations from Atalanta for the 23-year-old forward have now ‘vanished’.

Roma have identified Abraham as their ideal target as they look to replace world-class talisman Edin Dzeko, who Di Marzio noted is on the brink of a transfer to Inter Milan yesterday.

Their latest report, which updates on the transfer merry-go-round that’s spinning due to Romelu Lukaku nearing a return to Chelsea, notes that Arsenal are the only ‘real alternative’ to Roma for Abraham.

Abraham’s decision is in his own hands and it may not prove to be difficult at all, given the fact moving to Arsenal would allow him to stay in London and that he’s a boyhood Gunners fan, per the Telegraph.

An exit from Stamford Bridge seems like the only option for Abraham as he’ll look to break back into the England setup in the 18 months prior to the World Cup.

Abraham has fallen out of favour at Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel became boss, being handed just seven appearances by the German and starting on only four of those occasions.

The two full seasons that Abraham has spent as part of the Blues’ first-team have shown his promise, he’s ended their top scorer across all competition in both with 18 goals in 19/20 and 12 last season.

Abraham has also chipped in with six assists in each of those campaigns, showing that he can contribute with creativity in front of goal as well as a decent goalscoring ability.