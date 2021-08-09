Menu

Barcelona have the option to TERMINATE Sergio Aguero’s contract amid unhappiness over Lionel Messi situation

Barcelona should be a big enough club to attract most players in world football, but it’s obvious that playing with Lionel Messi was a huge selling point for Sergio Aguero when he agreed to move to the Nou Camp.

That has all been flipped on it’s head now after Messi’s shock departure last week, while it even led to some suggestions that the former Man City striker was unhappy over broken promises and he might even look to leave.

You have to think Barca would be mad to do that as they’ve already got to find a way of coping without their talisman at short notice, so they really don’t need to be losing a major addition too.

Unfortunately, Aguero is now likely to be out until November after picking up an injury, and it’s led to reports from Spain which state that the injury means his contract could now be terminated as there is a clause in there related to his fitness:

To actually go through with that would be a messy (no pun intended) process and the Argentine striker is unlikely to push for it when he’s injured and unable to sign for anyone else, but it’s interesting to note there is a way out of this contract if both parties wanted to pursue it.

