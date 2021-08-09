Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has agreed to take a 20% wage cut in an effort to facilitate a loan return to former club Juventus, according to Sport.

The Spanish publication report that Barcelona are ‘one step away’ from confirming a loan exit for Pjanic, who has proved to be a disastrous signing after a swap deal involving Arthur Melo last summer.

Sport report that the 31-year-old is expected to return to Juventus, where he spent four years before his switch to the Camp Nou, on a one-year loan deal which can be extended by a further season.

It’s added that Pjanic has agreed to take a 20% wage cut in order to facilitate the move, ensuring that Juventus don’t break any regulations and that Barcelona can trim their bloated bill ahead of the season.

Pjanic made 30 appearances in a difficult debut season for Barcelona, starting on just 13 of those occasions and playing 45 minutes or more in just 14 of his overall outings.

With most of Pjanic’s bit-part action last season coming in the first-half of the campaign, it is clear that he has no future in Ronald Koeman’s side and that an exit – even if it’s just on loan – is the best option.

Sport note that the Bosnia international was booed prior to yesterday’s Joan Gamper Trophy tie against Juventus, alongside Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho.

If Barcelona can manage to save even a little bit of cash from loaning out Pjanic, it will be worthwhile as the creative midfielder will not be playing anything remotely near an important role for the Blaugrana.