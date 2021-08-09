If Brighton and Hove Albion want to get their hands on Getafe’s Marc Cucurella before the end of this summer’s transfer window, then they’re going to have to fight hard to do so.

That’s because, according to The Argus, the La Liga outfit are intending to do all they can to keep hold of the former Barcelona full-back.

It’s understandable why Graham Potter would want to add the 23-year-old to his squad.

Not only does he have age on his side, but his release clause is at a pathetically low £15m, which for a player of his evident quality is a steal.

Cucurella was sold by Barcelona after coming up through their academy but being unable to dislodge Jordi Alba.

After shining at Eibar, the swashbuckling full-back signed for Getafe where he has continued to progress well.

He’ll need a rest after only just finishing his 2020/21 season thanks to participating in the Olympic Games with Spain. That shouldn’t stop Brighton trying to negotiate his departure to the Premier League however.