Ahead of the new La Liga season, Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has had to make some quick decisions over fringe players at Los Blancos.

With Barcelona having lost Lionel Messi, Real have a great chance to impose their authority on the league if they can get the better of neighbours Atletico, but in order to give themselves every chance of getting back on top, Ancelotti is having to be ruthless.

Takefusa Kubo was once touted as the ‘Japanese Messi’ and began his career with the blaugranes.

However, he’s never quite hit the heights and the Italian has decided to send him out on loan again.

According to Don Balon, Kubo will continue his career at Real Mallorca, where he recently played on loan, and he will cost the Islanders €3m for another season.

There may be other departures before the end of the window, as Ancelotti looks to streamline his squad.

Whether he will be able to bring back the glory days to the Santiago Bernabeu will be seen in due course.