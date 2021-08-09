Within a few days it’s expected that Lionel Messi’s next destination will be known, and despite Paris Saint-Germain appearing to be the front runners, Chelsea might well have a say in proceedings.

The west Londoners certainly aren’t short of a bob or two, with Roman Abramovich again bankrolling the club during the summer transfer window.

It’s believed that Thomas Tuchel is on the verge of acquiring Romelu Lukaku, but if Messi were to follow him to Stamford Bridge, that coup would surely make the Blues favourites for the Premier League title.

If Jorginho has his way, it’s to Chelsea that the Argentinian will be heading.

MORE: Lukaku to move above Neymar with Chelsea transfer move

“I’ve already texted him (laughs),” he said to TNT Brazil, cited by the Daily Express.

If Chelsea were successful with a possible pursuit, it would certainly put an end to the argument as to whether he could do it on a wet Wednesday in Stoke, because his impact on the English top-flight would surely be immediate.

Jorginho’s jokey tone when discussing Messi, however, suggests he doesn’t think it’s particularly likely to happen. The Athletic did report that PSG feared a Chelsea approach for the Argentine, but sources at Stamford Bridge then denied this.