Romelu Lukaku is set to become the most expensive player of all time ahead of his move back to Chelsea.

The Belgian striker is expected to re-sign for the Blues eight years after his initial departure, with Sky Sports reporting a £97.5million deal has been agreed with Inter Milan.

And interestingly, the move will see Lukaku top PSG superstar Neymar Jr in terms of the player who has accumulated the most transfer fees, as pointed out by the Daily Mail.

Chelsea signed Lukaku for £17million from Anderlecht initially, before selling him to Everton for £27million.

From there, Manchester United splashed out £75million to take him to Old Trafford ahead of selling the striker for £73million.

The £97.5million fee Chelsea are now looking to spend will take Lukaku’s transfer total up to £291million, and that’s more than £20million more than the second most expensive player on the list – Neymar.

Neymar remains the player who has commanded the highest fee, with Barcelona receiving £198million from PSG for his services.

The £71.5million fee Barcelona paid Santos to sign Neymar takes his total up to £269.5million.

That’s some number, but it’s not quite Lukaku.