Trevoh Chalobah appears to have a massive admirer in Thomas Tuchel as the Chelsea manager has instructed the club not to sell the versatile talent at any cost, according to Goal.

Nizaar Kinsella shared the message that Tuchel has sent the Chelsea hierarchy as he reported that Valencia are leading the race to sign Chalobah on loan for the season.

Chalobah impressed last season whilst away with Ligue 1 outfit Lorient and spent the two campaigns before that experiencing Championship football with Huddersfield and Ipswich respectively.

Goal report that Valencia have been tracking the 22-year-old in pre-season, where he’s been deployed at centre-back by Tuchel as the Blues have had some of their usual options unavailable.

Chalobah played a half in the warm-up tie against Bournemouth before starting the ties against Arsenal and Spurs, playing 86 minutes and 80 minutes respectively.

Goal claim that Tuchel has told the Blues not to sell Chalobah as he considers making the England youth international a member of the first-team squad next season.

Goal do still note that Chelsea plan to loan out Chalobah for the upcoming campaign, as well as selling Kurt Zouma, as they aim to make space for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde once the return of Romelu Lukaku is sealed.

Chalobah has shown amazing versatility in his career to date, he largely featured as a defensive midfielder at Ipswich and Huddersfield but was an all-rounder for Lorient last season.

The talent made 29 appearances in the French top-flight last season, scoring twice and assisting twice as he split his playing time between his natural position of centre-back and midfield.