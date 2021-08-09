With Jose Mourinho now having moved on to pastures new, one pundit is expecting Dele Alli to shine again under Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham Hotspur.

Danny Murphy cited the example of Jesse Lingard reviving his career at West Ham after an incredible few months with the east London outfit.

Given the confidence and freedom to play his natural game, Murphy can see that the England international will flourish again under the Portuguese.

“With Gareth Bale gone and Harry Kane possibly going, there is more responsibility on Dele Alli and that could be just what the 25-year-old needs, allied to a fresh start under a new manager Nuno Espirito Santo,” he said to the Daily Mail.

“What’s not in doubt is Dele’s wonderful ability and we all want to see him rediscover the energy and confidence that saw him burst onto the scene under Mauricio Pochettino and become an England World Cup star.

“For whatever reason, the last couple of years have been tough for him but a change at the top can be like a new lease of life for some players and an in-form Dele would feel like a new signing for Spurs.

“If he needs inspiration, he only needs to look at his former England team-mate Jesse Lingard who also suffered a hangover after Russia but exploded back into life at West Ham at the end of last season.”

It’s clear that Alli hasn’t become a bad player overnight, but once on the wrong side of Mourinho, as Paul Pogba found out, there’s no way back.

Nuno will almost certainly have wiped the slate clean with all of his players and a fresh start gives everyone the chance to impress.

If the north Londoners are able to hang on to Harry Kane, there’s no reason why they can’t be challenging for the European places again.

If Alli gets back to his best, they’ll be a force to be reckoned with too.