Man Utd ace confident of challenging for a place, could save club big money in the transfer market

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot is reportedly confident he will get the opportunity to prove himself at Old Trafford this season.

The Portugal international spent last season out on loan at AC Milan after failing to get much playing time at Man Utd under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he’s looked like a player who could be offloaded by the club this summer.

So far, that hasn’t materialised, however, and it now seems Dalot is feeling a little bit more optimistic about his United future, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils may also be open to keeping hold of Dalot, the report says, despite the MEN also mentioning interest in Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

Despite Trippier being more of a proven player than Dalot, it’s not clear if he’d really represent value for money for MUFC right now.

The Sun have recently stated that Atletico want £34million for the England international, with United unable to reach an agreement with the La Liga champions.

Keeping Dalot might be the more financially sensible option for United, with the 22-year-old showing plenty of promise and looking like a more attacking option than Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Trippier is also a different style of player in that position and looks a good fit for United’s style of play, but it could be that Dalot is now more likely to get the chance to show what he can offer in that role.

