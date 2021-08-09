If Rafael Benitez wants to get Everton back to where they belong in the upper echelons of the Premier League, then the Toffees are going to have to bring in one or two world-class stars before the end of the transfer window.

According to Soccer Link via Goodison News, they could be about to do just that, with the outlet suggesting that they are in a battle with Paris Saint-Germain to acquire the services of Napoli centre-back, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Although it’s reported that the fee that Napoli are demanding is putting off potential buyers, the fact the player appears to want to move this summer means the Italian giants will have to budge.

It wasn’t too long ago that Koulibaly was being eyed by elite clubs Europe-wide.

His value to some of them may have dwindled given he’s now 30 years of age, but he’s still a wonderful exponent of the defensive art.

If Benitez can pull off a deal, it’ll be a real coup for Everton.